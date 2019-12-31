Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)

The shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been pegged with a rating of Accumulate by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diamondback Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Outperform the FANG stock while also putting a $88 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on July 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 156. MKM Partners was of a view that FANG is Buy in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that FANG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 33 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.89.

The shares of the company added by 0.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $90.85 while ending the day at $91.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a 34.25% incline from the average session volume which is 2.13 million shares. FANG had ended its last session trading at $90.77. Diamondback Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.72, with a beta of 0.82. Diamondback Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 FANG 52-week low price stands at $73.18 while its 52-week high price is $114.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diamondback Energy Inc. generated 100.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.69%. Diamondback Energy Inc. has the potential to record 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is now rated as Underperform. Mizuho also rated CI as Initiated on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $180 suggesting that CI could surge by 9.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $204.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.50% to reach $225.36/share. It started the day trading at $204.59 and traded between $202.38 and $202.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CI’s 50-day SMA is 190.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 167.33. The stock has a high of $207.28 for the year while the low is $141.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.79%, as 5.08M FANG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.41% of Cigna Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.82, while the P/B ratio is 1.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 60,801 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,226,443 shares of CI, with a total valuation of $5,643,030,485. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more CI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,767,503,835 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Cigna Corporation shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,110,096 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -84,553 shares of Cigna Corporation which are valued at $4,020,410,392. In the same vein, Dodge & Cox decreased its Cigna Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,173,172 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 17,377,022 shares and is now valued at $3,474,014,238. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Cigna Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.