Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG)

The shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Barrick Gold Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that GOLD is Buy in its latest report on October 11, 2019. National Bank Financial thinks that GOLD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.55.

The shares of the company added by 1.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.33 while ending the day at $18.61. During the trading session, a total of 9.49 million shares were traded which represents a 16.2% incline from the average session volume which is 11.33 million shares. GOLD had ended its last session trading at $18.37. Barrick Gold Corporation currently has a market cap of $33.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 41.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.59, with a beta of -0.36. Barrick Gold Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 GOLD 52-week low price stands at $11.52 while its 52-week high price is $20.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Barrick Gold Corporation generated 2.4 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Barrick Gold Corporation has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.78% to reach $27.78/share. It started the day trading at $26.06 and traded between $25.71 and $25.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSG’s 50-day SMA is 23.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.47. The stock has a high of $25.80 for the year while the low is $12.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.31%, as 15.02M GOLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.66% of The Stars Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 73.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 51.93% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 6.66% of The Stars Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.