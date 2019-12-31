Mixed Analyst Attention: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

The shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on September 18, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $7 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zynga Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2019. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on May 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Goldman was of a view that ZNGA is Buy in its latest report on January 30, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that ZNGA is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.05 while ending the day at $6.14. During the trading session, a total of 14.31 million shares were traded which represents a -3.29% decline from the average session volume which is 13.85 million shares. ZNGA had ended its last session trading at $6.25. Zynga Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 161.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.49, with a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 ZNGA 52-week low price stands at $3.79 while its 52-week high price is $6.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zynga Inc. generated 644.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Zynga Inc. has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Edward Jones published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is now rated as Buy. Barclays also rated TPR as Initiated on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that TPR could surge by 8.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.08% to reach $29.17/share. It started the day trading at $26.97 and traded between $26.56 and $26.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TPR’s 50-day SMA is 26.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.07. The stock has a high of $39.63 for the year while the low is $18.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.78%, as 8.03M ZNGA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.78% of Tapestry Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.17, while the P/B ratio is 2.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -137,527 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,803,638 shares of TPR, with a total valuation of $855,199,826. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more TPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $585,727,526 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Tapestry Inc. shares by 10.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,064,637 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,886,218 shares of Tapestry Inc. which are valued at $512,648,089. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Tapestry Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 751,835 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,015,589 shares and is now valued at $376,879,188. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Tapestry Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.