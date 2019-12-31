Mixed Analyst Attention: Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY), Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

The shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yamana Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on June 28, 2019. National Bank Financial was of a view that AUY is Sector Perform in its latest report on April 18, 2019. CIBC thinks that AUY is worth Sector Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.97.

The shares of the company added by 2.60% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.85 while ending the day at $3.95. During the trading session, a total of 11.03 million shares were traded which represents a 29.41% incline from the average session volume which is 15.62 million shares. AUY had ended its last session trading at $3.85. Yamana Gold Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.87, with a beta of 0.91. Yamana Gold Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AUY 52-week low price stands at $1.78 while its 52-week high price is $3.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Yamana Gold Inc. generated 99.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. Yamana Gold Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is now rated as Outperform. Oppenheimer also rated ICE as Initiated on September 17, 2019, with its price target of $100 suggesting that ICE could surge by 10.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $93.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.60% to reach $103.50/share. It started the day trading at $93.22 and traded between $92.28 and $92.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ICE’s 50-day SMA is 92.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 87.88. The stock has a high of $95.56 for the year while the low is $71.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.67%, as 5.43M AUY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.19, while the P/B ratio is 3.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ICE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 20,012 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,312,805 shares of ICE, with a total valuation of $3,984,596,847. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more ICE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,952,331,568 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares by 1.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,433,289 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -288,386 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. which are valued at $2,300,882,825. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 394,160 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,425,003 shares and is now valued at $2,300,102,533. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.