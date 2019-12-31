Mixed Analyst Attention: Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 24 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $273.99. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $34.10 while ending the day at $34.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 55.82% incline from the average session volume which is 3.72 million shares. TCOM had ended its last session trading at $34.61. Trip.com Group Limited currently has a market cap of $18.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 41.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.06, with a beta of 1.60. Trip.com Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TCOM 52-week low price stands at $26.32 while its 52-week high price is $46.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Trip.com Group Limited generated 3.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 97.67%. Trip.com Group Limited has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on July 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. BMO Capital Markets also rated KDP as Upgrade on June 17, 2019, with its price target of $34 suggesting that KDP could surge by 8.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.10% to reach $31.60/share. It started the day trading at $28.97 and traded between $28.74 and $28.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KDP’s 50-day SMA is 29.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.34. The stock has a high of $32.00 for the year while the low is $24.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 42.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.90%, as 39.76M TCOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.84% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.87, while the P/B ratio is 1.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 19.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more KDP shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 2,707,660 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,157,393 shares of KDP, with a total valuation of $1,644,689,739. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more KDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,577,163,561 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares by 6.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 35,928,346 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,383,402 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. which are valued at $1,111,623,025. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,209,597 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,194,026 shares and is now valued at $593,863,164. Following these latest developments, around 81.03% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.