Mixed Analyst Attention: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

The shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on August 01, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $26 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on May 16, 2019, to Outperform the TMHC stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on May 13, 2019. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on May 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. JP Morgan was of a view that TMHC is Overweight in its latest report on March 07, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that TMHC is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.77% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.61 while ending the day at $21.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a 27.88% incline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. TMHC had ended its last session trading at $21.98. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.09, with a beta of 0.77. TMHC 52-week low price stands at $15.52 while its 52-week high price is $28.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Taylor Morrison Home Corporation generated 223.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -32.31%. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has the potential to record 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is now rated as Overweight. Morgan Stanley also rated MDB as Reiterated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $150 suggesting that MDB could surge by 21.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $134.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.88% to reach $163.77/share. It started the day trading at $134.66 and traded between $128.4528 and $128.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDB's 50-day SMA is 131.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 140.61. The stock has a high of $184.78 for the year while the low is $70.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.92%, as 8.86M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.05% of MongoDB Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more MDB shares, increasing its portfolio by 36.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,823,490 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,830,983 shares of MDB, with a total valuation of $1,015,767,172. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more MDB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,007,858,414 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MongoDB Inc. shares by 18.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,669,453 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 572,971 shares of MongoDB Inc. which are valued at $545,647,661. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its MongoDB Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,347,402 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,041,727 shares and is now valued at $452,304,805. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of MongoDB Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.