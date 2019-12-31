Mixed Analyst Attention: ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW), First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

The shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $305 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ServiceNow Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $300. The stock was given Neutral rating by Mizuho in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 230. Morgan Stanley was of a view that NOW is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 16, 2019. SunTrust thinks that NOW is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $277.75 while ending the day at $282.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a 54.57% incline from the average session volume which is 3.06 million shares. NOW had ended its last session trading at $286.88. ServiceNow Inc. currently has a market cap of $53.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1606.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 53.30, with a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NOW 52-week low price stands at $168.47 while its 52-week high price is $303.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ServiceNow Inc. generated 622.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.07%. ServiceNow Inc. has the potential to record 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.19% to reach $12.80/share. It started the day trading at $10.68 and traded between $10.58 and $10.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FBP’s 50-day SMA is 10.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.48. The stock has a high of $11.94 for the year while the low is $8.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.88%, as 2.54M NOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.83% of First BanCorp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.03, while the P/B ratio is 1.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FBP shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 332,383 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,065,935 shares of FBP, with a total valuation of $315,692,318. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FBP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $238,386,393 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its First BanCorp. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,267,312 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,344 shares of First BanCorp. which are valued at $191,806,776. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its First BanCorp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,311,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,868,540 shares and is now valued at $93,119,670. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of First BanCorp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.