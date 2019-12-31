Mixed Analyst Attention: FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

The shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FGL Holdings, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2018. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $10.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on July 17, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Credit Suisse was of a view that FG is Neutral in its latest report on April 25, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.74.

The shares of the company added by 1.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.49 while ending the day at $10.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a 11.84% incline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. FG had ended its last session trading at $10.52. FGL Holdings currently has a market cap of $2.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.32, with a beta of 0.94. FG 52-week low price stands at $6.31 while its 52-week high price is $10.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.56%. FGL Holdings has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.32% to reach $19.13/share. It started the day trading at $18.57 and traded between $18.43 and $18.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GBDC’s 50-day SMA is 18.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.08. The stock has a high of $19.00 for the year while the low is $16.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 86.81%, as 1.09M FG shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 589.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.96% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 4.81% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.