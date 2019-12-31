Mixed Analyst Attention: Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO), Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

The shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on July 09, 2019. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to Speculative Buy the SOLO stock while also putting a $6 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.27.

The shares of the company added by 6.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.08 while ending the day at $2.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.51 million shares were traded which represents a -471.94% decline from the average session volume which is 264440.0 shares. SOLO had ended its last session trading at $2.14. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.50 SOLO 52-week low price stands at $1.02 while its 52-week high price is $6.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. generated 12.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.55%.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on June 19, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.94% to reach $13.79/share. It started the day trading at $13.94 and traded between $13.66 and $13.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAT's 50-day SMA is 12.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.77. The stock has a high of $17.26 for the year while the low is $9.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 78.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.28%, as 81.35M MAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.57% of Mattel Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 20.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more MAT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -240,750 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,532,359 shares of MAT, with a total valuation of $602,928,600. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more MAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $454,579,024 worth of shares.

Similarly, EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. increased its Mattel Inc. shares by 0.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 36,645,254 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 304,819 shares of Mattel Inc. which are valued at $428,749,472. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Mattel Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,615,615 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 34,744,719 shares and is now valued at $406,513,212. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Mattel Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.