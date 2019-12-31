Mixed Analyst Attention: Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

The shares of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Digital Turbine Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that APPS is Buy in its latest report on August 31, 2016. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that APPS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 312.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.94 while ending the day at $7.01. During the trading session, a total of 3.99 million shares were traded which represents a -89.02% decline from the average session volume which is 2.11 million shares. APPS had ended its last session trading at $7.40. Digital Turbine Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 APPS 52-week low price stands at $1.70 while its 52-week high price is $9.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Digital Turbine Inc. generated 25.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. Digital Turbine Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.78% to reach $38.59/share. It started the day trading at $39.62 and traded between $38.13 and $38.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDD’s 50-day SMA is 38.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.34. The stock has a high of $45.25 for the year while the low is $18.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.93%, as 26.35M APPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.99% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 84.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more PDD shares, increasing its portfolio by 84.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 9,943,188 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,717,069 shares of PDD, with a total valuation of $780,728,631. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more PDD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $589,176,713 worth of shares.

Similarly, HSBC Global Asset Management (UK)… decreased its Pinduoduo Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,169,473 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -180,239 shares of Pinduoduo Inc. which are valued at $401,542,554. In the same vein, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its Pinduoduo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,948,637 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,146,615 shares and is now valued at $400,720,809. Following these latest developments, around 1.24% of Pinduoduo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.