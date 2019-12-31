Mixed Analyst Attention: Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.71 while ending the day at $1.75. During the trading session, a total of 778532.0 shares were traded which represents a -1215.98% decline from the average session volume which is 59160.0 shares. BLIN had ended its last session trading at $1.90. Bridgeline Digital Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BLIN 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $16.00.

The Bridgeline Digital Inc. generated 296000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.97%. Bridgeline Digital Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Standpoint Research published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.60% to reach $47.53/share. It started the day trading at $51.69 and traded between $50.94 and $51.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCL’s 50-day SMA is 45.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.02. The stock has a high of $59.24 for the year while the low is $39.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.83%, as 19.39M BLIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.20% of Carnival Corporation & Plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.56, while the P/B ratio is 1.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more CCL shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 6,322,990 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,269,148 shares of CCL, with a total valuation of $2,085,813,192. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (Wealth Mana… meanwhile sold more CCL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,737,066,693 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Carnival Corporation & Plc shares by 1.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,395,355 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 461,028 shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc which are valued at $1,370,222,603. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Carnival Corporation & Plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 122,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,053,682 shares and is now valued at $994,179,985. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Carnival Corporation & Plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.