Mixed Analyst Attention: Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV), FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

The shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ambev S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on July 26, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that ABEV is Underweight in its latest report on October 25, 2018. Barclays thinks that ABEV is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 27, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.65 while ending the day at $4.65. During the trading session, a total of 8.93 million shares were traded which represents a 45.29% incline from the average session volume which is 16.33 million shares. ABEV had ended its last session trading at $4.71. ABEV 52-week low price stands at $3.73 while its 52-week high price is $5.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ambev S.A. generated 3.79 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.0%. Ambev S.A. has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on October 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. JP Morgan also rated FSK as Upgrade on August 09, 2019, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that FSK could surge by 12.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.33% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.19 and traded between $6.12 and $6.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSK’s 50-day SMA is 6.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.00. The stock has a high of $6.64 for the year while the low is $5.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.62%, as 2.83M ABEV shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.17% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of FS KKR Capital Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.