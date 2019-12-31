Mixed Analyst Attention: Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX), Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

The shares of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $112 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alteryx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Buy the AYX stock while also putting a $112 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $135. Compass Point was of a view that AYX is Buy in its latest report on August 13, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AYX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 140.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $97.28 while ending the day at $99.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a 19.15% incline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. AYX had ended its last session trading at $102.84. Alteryx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 AYX 52-week low price stands at $56.24 while its 52-week high price is $147.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alteryx Inc. generated 642.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Alteryx Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. JP Morgan also rated VIRT as Resumed on September 03, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that VIRT could surge by 15.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.06% to reach $18.63/share. It started the day trading at $16.06 and traded between $15.69 and $15.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIRT’s 50-day SMA is 16.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.21. The stock has a high of $29.17 for the year while the low is $15.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.80%, as 12.54M AYX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.34% of Virtu Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.08, while the P/B ratio is 1.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 900.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.74% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,880,503 shares of VIRT, with a total valuation of $280,216,350. William Blair Investment Manageme… meanwhile bought more VIRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,300,006 worth of shares.

Similarly, Vaughan Nelson Investment Managem… decreased its Virtu Financial Inc. shares by 3.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,881,395 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -248,230 shares of Virtu Financial Inc. which are valued at $114,231,157. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Virtu Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 75,641 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,508,312 shares and is now valued at $108,037,979. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Virtu Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.