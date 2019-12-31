Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)

The shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2018. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $6 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workhorse Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on May 10, 2017, to Buy the WKHS stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 548.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.28% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.95 while ending the day at $3.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a 6.44% incline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. WKHS had ended its last session trading at $3.22. WKHS 52-week low price stands at $0.47 while its 52-week high price is $5.37.

The Workhorse Group Inc. generated 10.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -63.64%.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Cowen also rated TMST as Reiterated on August 06, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that TMST could down by -14.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.44/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.67 and traded between $7.33 and $7.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMST’s 50-day SMA is 6.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.47. The stock has a high of $14.58 for the year while the low is $4.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.98%, as 4.18M WKHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.28% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 308.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TMST shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 225,652 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,008,970 shares of TMST, with a total valuation of $34,972,205. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more TMST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,733,486 worth of shares.

Similarly, Luminus Management LLC decreased its TimkenSteel Corporation shares by 9.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,942,467 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -318,037 shares of TimkenSteel Corporation which are valued at $17,125,158. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its TimkenSteel Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,323 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,828,551 shares and is now valued at $16,462,167. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of TimkenSteel Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.