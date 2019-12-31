Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

The shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Union Pacific Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Neutral the UNP stock while also putting a $167 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Atlantic Equities Markets when it published its report on July 26, 2019. That day the Atlantic Equities set price target on the stock to $195. Goldman was of a view that UNP is Buy in its latest report on July 10, 2019. Bernstein thinks that UNP is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $179.60 while ending the day at $180.15. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a 52.41% incline from the average session volume which is 3.03 million shares. UNP had ended its last session trading at $181.41. Union Pacific Corporation currently has a market cap of $125.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.10, with a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 UNP 52-week low price stands at $132.17 while its 52-week high price is $181.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Union Pacific Corporation generated 1.25 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.5%. Union Pacific Corporation has the potential to record 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on June 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Credit Suisse also rated BHF as Downgrade on June 25, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that BHF could down by -1.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.62% to reach $38.31/share. It started the day trading at $39.90 and traded between $38.815 and $38.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BHF’s 50-day SMA is 40.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.34. The stock has a high of $44.12 for the year while the low is $29.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.88%, as 4.24M UNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.72% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BHF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -382,447 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,374,168 shares of BHF, with a total valuation of $427,000,755. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more BHF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $414,808,628 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares by 1.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,362,556 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -142,873 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc. which are valued at $385,362,805. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 543,217 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,641,215 shares and is now valued at $191,032,409. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.