Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

The shares of The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $27 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Williams Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Bernstein in its report released on August 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Raymond James was of a view that WMB is Strong Buy in its latest report on June 26, 2019. Barclays thinks that WMB is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $27.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.65% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $23.10 while ending the day at $23.20. During the trading session, a total of 8.86 million shares were traded which represents a 13.8% incline from the average session volume which is 10.28 million shares. WMB had ended its last session trading at $23.59. The Williams Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $28.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 185.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 16.64, with a beta of 1.54. The Williams Companies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 WMB 52-week low price stands at $21.17 while its 52-week high price is $29.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Williams Companies Inc. generated 247.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.92%. The Williams Companies Inc. has the potential to record 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $146. Robert W. Baird also rated FIS as Reiterated on September 16, 2019, with its price target of $158 suggesting that FIS could surge by 10.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $139.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.82% to reach $155.56/share. It started the day trading at $139.38 and traded between $137.91 and $138.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FIS’s 50-day SMA is 134.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 127.17. The stock has a high of $141.35 for the year while the low is $98.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.35%, as 8.03M WMB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.39% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 65.22, while the P/B ratio is 1.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FIS shares, increasing its portfolio by 91.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 22,610,736 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,325,699 shares of FIS, with a total valuation of $6,538,045,317. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more FIS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,378,041,092 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares by 67.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 29,235,578 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,798,766 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. which are valued at $4,038,895,101. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,738,423 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,071,270 shares and is now valued at $3,463,595,951. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.