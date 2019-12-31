Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII), Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

The shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $21 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Digi International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on November 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Craig Hallum was of a view that DGII is Buy in its latest report on January 08, 2019. Dougherty & Company thinks that DGII is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.98.

The shares of the company added by 4.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.11 while ending the day at $18.06. During the trading session, a total of 819180.0 shares were traded which represents a -362.13% decline from the average session volume which is 177260.0 shares. DGII had ended its last session trading at $17.36. Digi International Inc. currently has a market cap of $527.17 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 51.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.03, with a beta of 1.74. Digi International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 DGII 52-week low price stands at $9.89 while its 52-week high price is $18.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Digi International Inc. generated 92.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%. Digi International Inc. has the potential to record 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is now rated as Equal-Weight. It started the day trading at $56.84 and traded between $56.32 and $56.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TFC’s 50-day SMA is 54.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.68. The stock has a high of $56.92 for the year while the low is $42.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 49.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -59.29%, as 19.95M DGII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.59% of Truist Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.84% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Danske Bank A/S (Investment Manag… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 85,049 shares of TFC, with a total valuation of $0.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Truist Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.