Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE), The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on July 05, 2018. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2014. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Hold rating by MLV & Co in its report released on October 17, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Northland Capital was of a view that CLNE is Market Perform in its latest report on June 11, 2013. Ascendiant Capital Markets thinks that CLNE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.76.

The shares of the company added by 6.48% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.18 while ending the day at $2.30. During the trading session, a total of 977207.0 shares were traded which represents a -46.88% decline from the average session volume which is 665320.0 shares. CLNE had ended its last session trading at $2.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CLNE 52-week low price stands at $1.68 while its 52-week high price is $3.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Clean Energy Fuels Corp. generated 32.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $235. Telsey Advisory Group also rated HD as Reiterated on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $210 suggesting that HD could surge by 6.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $219.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.21% to reach $233.28/share. It started the day trading at $220.49 and traded between $216.5479 and $217.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HD’s 50-day SMA is 225.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 213.57. The stock has a high of $239.31 for the year while the low is $168.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.52%, as 7.81M CLNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.78% of The Home Depot Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 270,808 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 82,003,402 shares of HD, with a total valuation of $18,082,570,175. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more HD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,831,800,388 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The Home Depot Inc. shares by 0.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 52,200,756 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -489,835 shares of The Home Depot Inc. which are valued at $11,510,788,706. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Home Depot Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 813,162 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 48,761,828 shares and is now valued at $10,752,470,692. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Home Depot Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.