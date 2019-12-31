Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

The shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cenovus Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. CIBC was of a view that CVE is Neutral in its latest report on January 31, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that CVE is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.34. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.35.

The shares of the company added by 0.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.00 while ending the day at $10.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.86 million shares were traded which represents a 42.45% incline from the average session volume which is 3.23 million shares. CVE had ended its last session trading at $10.06. Cenovus Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CVE 52-week low price stands at $6.75 while its 52-week high price is $10.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cenovus Energy Inc. generated 331.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 672.22%. Cenovus Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. SunTrust also rated EVRI as Initiated on February 11, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that EVRI could surge by 8.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.60% to reach $14.67/share. It started the day trading at $13.48 and traded between $12.91 and $13.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVRI’s 50-day SMA is 12.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.78. The stock has a high of $13.94 for the year while the low is $4.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 175.16%, as 1.79M CVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.78% of Everi Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 978.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 58.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.81% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Indaba Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,009,118 shares of EVRI, with a total valuation of $94,412,819. Eagle Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more EVRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,869,893 worth of shares.

Similarly, Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. decreased its Everi Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,516,662 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Everi Holdings Inc. which are valued at $60,839,437. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Everi Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 99,203 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,404,815 shares and is now valued at $59,332,858. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Everi Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.