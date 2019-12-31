Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

The shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Euro Pacific Capital in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Euro Pacific Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Auris Medical Holding Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 13, 2017, to Buy the EARS stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2016. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on September 09, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.94.

The shares of the company added by 14.19% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.46 while ending the day at $1.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -901.43% decline from the average session volume which is 137060.0 shares. EARS had ended its last session trading at $1.48. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 EARS 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $10.90.

The Auris Medical Holding Ltd. generated 5.78 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Imperial Capital also rated NOG as Reiterated on January 23, 2019, with its price target of $3 suggesting that NOG could surge by 32.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.13% to reach $3.41/share. It started the day trading at $2.39 and traded between $2.28 and $2.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOG’s 50-day SMA is 2.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.07. The stock has a high of $2.94 for the year while the low is $1.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.67%, as 30.12M EARS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.67% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.61, while the P/B ratio is 1.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP sold more NOG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP selling -500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,804,025 shares of NOG, with a total valuation of $56,611,165. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,344,862 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,726,982 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -240,118 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. which are valued at $31,554,028. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,996 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,631,031 shares and is now valued at $22,483,235. Following these latest developments, around 7.90% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.