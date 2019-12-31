Is There A Value in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) And Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

The shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $35 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on August 05, 2019, to Neutral the PTLA stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that PTLA is Underperform in its latest report on August 10, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that PTLA is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $39.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $23.71 while ending the day at $23.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -64.08% decline from the average session volume which is 768730.0 shares. PTLA had ended its last session trading at $25.06. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.90 PTLA 52-week low price stands at $16.08 while its 52-week high price is $37.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 307.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -52.94%. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on March 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.28% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.19 and traded between $3.97 and $4.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSM’s 50-day SMA is 3.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.28. The stock has a high of $4.59 for the year while the low is $2.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.70%, as 5.98M PTLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.01% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 97.38, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.59% over the last six months.