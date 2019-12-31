Is There A Value in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) And Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

The shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Longbow in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $65 price target. Longbow wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nucor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 04, 2019, to Underperform the NUE stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 31, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $50. Deutsche Bank was of a view that NUE is Hold in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Longbow thinks that NUE is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $55.85 while ending the day at $56.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a 34.08% incline from the average session volume which is 1.87 million shares. NUE had ended its last session trading at $56.68. Nucor Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 NUE 52-week low price stands at $46.10 while its 52-week high price is $62.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.90 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nucor Corporation generated 1.69 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -130.0%. Nucor Corporation has the potential to record 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.30% to reach $11.63/share.

A look at its technical shows that HRZN’s 50-day SMA is 12.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.02. The stock has a high of $13.48 for the year while the low is $11.00. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.90, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 85.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The UBS Securities LLC sold more HRZN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The UBS Securities LLC selling -36,083 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 213,114 shares of HRZN, with a total valuation of $2,661,794. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more HRZN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,461,055 worth of shares.

Similarly, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares by 4.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 169,013 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,509 shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation which are valued at $2,110,972. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 162,300 shares and is now valued at $2,027,127. Following these latest developments, around 4.41% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.