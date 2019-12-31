Is There A Value in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) And Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

The shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $151 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coupa Software Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $141. Evercore ISI was of a view that COUP is Outperform in its latest report on September 27, 2019. FBN Securities thinks that COUP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 165.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $162.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.78% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $142.905 while ending the day at $146.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a 18.58% incline from the average session volume which is 1.83 million shares. COUP had ended its last session trading at $150.91. Coupa Software Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 COUP 52-week low price stands at $58.28 while its 52-week high price is $159.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Coupa Software Incorporated generated 587.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. Coupa Software Incorporated has the potential to record -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on October 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) is now rated as Buy. Raymond James also rated IRDM as Downgrade on April 24, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that IRDM could surge by 17.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.40% to reach $30.50/share. It started the day trading at $25.29 and traded between $24.675 and $25.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IRDM’s 50-day SMA is 24.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.34. The stock has a high of $28.24 for the year while the low is $17.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.92%, as 9.73M COUP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.02% of Iridium Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 704.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IRDM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 256,761 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,712,957 shares of IRDM, with a total valuation of $319,511,898. BAMCO, Inc. meanwhile bought more IRDM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $307,623,516 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Iridium Communications Inc. shares by 10.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,105,594 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,038,968 shares of Iridium Communications Inc. which are valued at $258,760,340. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Iridium Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,464,432 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,985,291 shares and is now valued at $139,457,280. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Iridium Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.