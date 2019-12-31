Is There A Value in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) And eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

The shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on July 15, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $34 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Akero Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on July 15, 2019, to Overweight the AKRO stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on July 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.25.

The shares of the company added by 18.15% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $22.95 while ending the day at $27.27. During the trading session, a total of 831882.0 shares were traded which represents a -801.38% decline from the average session volume which is 92290.0 shares. AKRO had ended its last session trading at $23.08. Akero Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 22.30 AKRO 52-week low price stands at $16.06 while its 52-week high price is $30.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Akero Therapeutics Inc. generated 147.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.76% to reach $40.20/share. It started the day trading at $36.21 and traded between $35.705 and $35.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EBAY’s 50-day SMA is 35.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.93. The stock has a high of $42.00 for the year while the low is $27.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.45%, as 27.64M AKRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.87% of eBay Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.75, while the P/B ratio is 9.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EBAY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,313,313 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 59,574,888 shares of EBAY, with a total valuation of $2,116,100,022. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more EBAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,298,732,430 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its eBay Inc. shares by 1.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,508,644 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -585,183 shares of eBay Inc. which are valued at $1,225,747,035. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its eBay Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,045,368 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,224,613 shares and is now valued at $895,978,254. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of eBay Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.