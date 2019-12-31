Is McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Worth A Bite?

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.56% on 12/30/19. The shares fell to a low of $1.22 before closing at $1.30. Intraday shares traded counted 5.44 million, which was -12.66% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.83M. MUX’s previous close was $1.22 while the outstanding shares total $375.87M. The firm has a beta of -0.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.05, with weekly volatility at 5.45% and ATR at 0.07. The MUX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.02 and a $2.14 high.

Investors have identified the tech company McEwen Mining Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $488.63 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MUX, the company has in raw cash 13.03 million on their books with 4.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 56.89 million million total, with 40.43 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, McEwen Mining Inc. recorded a total of 32.69 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 17.73% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -11.29%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 31.07 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.62 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 375.87M with the revenue now reading -0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MUX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MUX attractive?

In related news, Director, Brissenden Richard W. exercised an option 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 09. The exercised an option was performed at an average price of 1.02, for a total value of 25,500. As the exercised an option deal closes, the Director, Brissenden Richard W. now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,720. Also, Director, Fauquier Gregory P exercised an option 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 24. The shares were exercised an option at an average price of 1.55 per share, with a total market value of 46,500. Following this completion of exercised an option, the Chairman and CEO, McEwen Robert Ross now holds 1,724,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,672,640. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 22.24%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on McEwen Mining Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MUX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.88.