Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)?

The shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $165 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veeva Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Outperform the VEEV stock while also putting a $180 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 28, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $187. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on June 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 151. Stephens was of a view that VEEV is Overweight in its latest report on May 30, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that VEEV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 160.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $178.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.24.

The shares of the company added by 0.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $138.30 while ending the day at $140.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a 14.62% incline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. VEEV had ended its last session trading at $140.65. Veeva Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $20.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 68.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.10, with a beta of 1.17. Veeva Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 VEEV 52-week low price stands at $82.41 while its 52-week high price is $176.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Veeva Systems Inc. generated 892.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%. Veeva Systems Inc. has the potential to record 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.48% to reach $5.38/share. It started the day trading at $6.385 and traded between $6.27 and $6.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UGP’s 50-day SMA is 5.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.14. The stock has a high of $7.90 for the year while the low is $3.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.15%, as 4.19M VEEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.53% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.95, while the P/B ratio is 2.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 40.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more UGP shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 413,180 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,575,280 shares of UGP, with a total valuation of $43,476,670. AMS Capital Ltda. meanwhile bought more UGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,113,320 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares by 4.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,068,348 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -199,387 shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. which are valued at $20,626,524. Following these latest developments, around 26.80% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.