Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)?

The shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on June 19, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 29, 2019, to Sector Perform the SMLP stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Credit Suisse was of a view that SMLP is Outperform in its latest report on November 20, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that SMLP is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.67% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.01 while ending the day at $3.01. During the trading session, a total of 946914.0 shares were traded which represents a -130.4% decline from the average session volume which is 410990.0 shares. SMLP had ended its last session trading at $3.26. Summit Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SMLP 52-week low price stands at $2.81 while its 52-week high price is $14.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Summit Midstream Partners LP generated 5.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4000.0%. Summit Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 19, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Gabelli & Co also rated NAK as Initiated on December 21, 2016, with its price target of $3 suggesting that NAK could surge by 83.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.07% to reach $2.51/share. It started the day trading at $0.41 and traded between $0.40 and $0.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NAK’s 50-day SMA is 0.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.57. The stock has a high of $1.12 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.30%, as 26.76M SMLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.92% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more NAK shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 876,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,251,511 shares of NAK, with a total valuation of $5,658,834.

Similarly, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares by 58.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,646,270 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,348,744 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. which are valued at $2,012,741. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. increased its Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,077,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,567,200 shares and is now valued at $1,969,094. Following these latest developments, around 37.40% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.