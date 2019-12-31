Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX), Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)?

The shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on October 09, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 23, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $124.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.45.

The shares of the company added by 6.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.87 while ending the day at $13.94. During the trading session, a total of 3.63 million shares were traded which represents a -215.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. LX had ended its last session trading at $13.08. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 LX 52-week low price stands at $7.05 while its 52-week high price is $14.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. generated 779.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.82%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is now rated as Overweight. Credit Suisse also rated SPCE as Initiated on November 21, 2019, with its price target of $12.43 suggesting that SPCE could surge by 36.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.61% to reach $18.14/share. It started the day trading at $11.72 and traded between $11.08 and $11.49 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $12.93 for the year while the low is $6.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 69.88%, as 6.76M LX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.37% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Polar Asset Management Partners, … bought more SPCE shares, increasing its portfolio by 65.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Polar Asset Management Partners, … purchasing 1,935,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,896,183 shares of SPCE, with a total valuation of $35,497,327. Suvretta Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more SPCE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,403,650 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arrowgrass Capital Partners (US) … decreased its Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares by 8.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,100,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -400,000 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. which are valued at $29,725,000. In the same vein, J. Goldman & Co. LP decreased its Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 322,969 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,837,897 shares and is now valued at $27,824,753. Following these latest developments, around 71.87% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.