Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS)?

The shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $23 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Halliburton Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Barclays was of a view that HAL is Equal Weight in its latest report on September 16, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that HAL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 22 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.34.

The shares of the company added by 0.66% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.505 while ending the day at $24.56. During the trading session, a total of 8.95 million shares were traded which represents a 23.98% incline from the average session volume which is 11.77 million shares. HAL had ended its last session trading at $24.40. Halliburton Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 HAL 52-week low price stands at $16.97 while its 52-week high price is $32.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Halliburton Company generated 1.57 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.59%. Halliburton Company has the potential to record 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on August 14, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.26% to reach $4.75/share. It started the day trading at $3.22 and traded between $3.08 and $3.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EROS’s 50-day SMA is 2.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.91. The stock has a high of $10.80 for the year while the low is $1.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.16%, as 12.07M HAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.49% of Eros International Plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.26%. Looking further, the stock has raised 64.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 109.33% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Paradice Investment Management LL… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,048,065 shares of EROS, with a total valuation of $16,148,334. Shah Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more EROS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,981,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Eros International Plc shares by 69.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,164,520 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,300,290 shares of Eros International Plc which are valued at $8,449,268. Following these latest developments, around 9.68% of Eros International Plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.