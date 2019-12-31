Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL), TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP)?

The shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $60 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dell Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 08, 2019, to Equal Weight the DELL stock while also putting a $53 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $68. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on June 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Evercore ISI was of a view that DELL is Outperform in its latest report on June 06, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that DELL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $62.03. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.14% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $50.50 while ending the day at $50.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a 35.17% incline from the average session volume which is 2.05 million shares. DELL had ended its last session trading at $50.98. Dell Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $37.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.99, with a beta of 0.73. DELL 52-week low price stands at $42.02 while its 52-week high price is $70.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dell Technologies Inc. generated 8.55 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Dell Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. JP Morgan also rated TERP as Downgrade on September 18, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that TERP could surge by 5.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.45% to reach $16.38/share. It started the day trading at $15.425 and traded between $15.1597 and $15.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TERP’s 50-day SMA is 15.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.27. The stock has a high of $18.48 for the year while the low is $10.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.15%, as 2.28M DELL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.97% of TerraForm Power Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brookfield Asset Management PIC C… bought more TERP shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brookfield Asset Management PIC C… purchasing 2,981,514 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 139,631,666 shares of TERP, with a total valuation of $2,165,687,140. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more TERP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,486,011 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TerraForm Power Inc. shares by 0.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,115,054 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 49,357 shares of TerraForm Power Inc. which are valued at $110,354,488. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TerraForm Power Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,654 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,289,695 shares and is now valued at $82,043,169. Following these latest developments, around 0.22% of TerraForm Power Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.