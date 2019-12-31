Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI), Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)?

The shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of British American Tobacco p.l.c., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on June 17, 2019. Piper Jaffray was of a view that BTI is Overweight in its latest report on January 29, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that BTI is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.14% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $42.39 while ending the day at $42.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a 24.49% incline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. BTI had ended its last session trading at $42.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. currently has a market cap of $97.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.98, with a beta of 0.92. British American Tobacco p.l.c. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 BTI 52-week low price stands at $30.91 while its 52-week high price is $42.91.

The British American Tobacco p.l.c. generated 4.25 billion in revenue during the last quarter. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has the potential to record 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Liberum published a research note on April 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $95.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.86% to reach $101.00/share. It started the day trading at $95.53 and traded between $94.46 and $94.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVS’s 50-day SMA is 90.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 87.73. The stock has a high of $95.66 for the year while the low is $74.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.05%, as 3.51M BTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.12% of Novartis AG shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.49, while the P/B ratio is 4.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more NVS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -2,655,693 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,768,876 shares of NVS, with a total valuation of $2,470,767,255. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more NVS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,357,314,310 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC decreased its Novartis AG shares by 11.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,234,102 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,525,764 shares of Novartis AG which are valued at $1,129,207,615. In the same vein, Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its Novartis AG shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 247,749 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,314,984 shares and is now valued at $767,473,023. Following these latest developments, around 9.30% of Novartis AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.