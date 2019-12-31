Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER), ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)?

The shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $60 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AerCap Holdings N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2019, to Neutral the AER stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2018. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on May 04, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Macquarie was of a view that AER is Outperform in its latest report on March 14, 2018. Citigroup thinks that AER is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $72.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.60% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $61.11 while ending the day at $61.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a -102.72% decline from the average session volume which is 851020.0 shares. AER had ended its last session trading at $61.66. AerCap Holdings N.V. currently has a market cap of $8.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.13, with a beta of 1.79. AER 52-week low price stands at $38.62 while its 52-week high price is $62.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AerCap Holdings N.V. generated 1.2 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.4%. AerCap Holdings N.V. has the potential to record 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $74. Goldman also rated OKE as Upgrade on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $81 suggesting that OKE could surge by 0.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $75.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.38% to reach $76.14/share. It started the day trading at $76.23 and traded between $75.12 and $75.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OKE’s 50-day SMA is 71.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.83. The stock has a high of $77.21 for the year while the low is $51.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.65%, as 10.97M AER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.86% of ONEOK Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.05, while the P/B ratio is 5.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OKE shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,488,330 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,446,948 shares of OKE, with a total valuation of $3,371,105,655. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,936,911,315 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ONEOK Inc. shares by 0.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 19,941,692 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -151,085 shares of ONEOK Inc. which are valued at $1,416,857,217. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its ONEOK Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 856,463 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,336,832 shares and is now valued at $1,089,681,914. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of ONEOK Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.