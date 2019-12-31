Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)?

The shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 24, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $53 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2019, to Market Perform the AMD stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on November 18, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Buy rating by Loop Capital in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Rosenblatt was of a view that AMD is Buy in its latest report on October 30, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that AMD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 168.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $44.66 while ending the day at $45.52. During the trading session, a total of 40.92 million shares were traded which represents a 20.32% incline from the average session volume which is 51.35 million shares. AMD had ended its last session trading at $46.18. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. currently has a market cap of $49.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 226.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.21, with a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 AMD 52-week low price stands at $16.94 while its 52-week high price is $47.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Advanced Micro Devices Inc. generated 1.16 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 64.29%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has the potential to record 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.50% to reach $4.72/share. It started the day trading at $1.28 and traded between $1.21 and $1.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTE’s 50-day SMA is 1.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.60. The stock has a high of $2.64 for the year while the low is $0.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.64%, as 6.02M AMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GMT Capital Corp. bought more GTE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GMT Capital Corp. purchasing 3,087,790 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 80,258,476 shares of GTE, with a total valuation of $81,863,646. BNP Paribas Asset Management USA,… meanwhile bought more GTE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,485,344 worth of shares.

Similarly, Luminus Management LLC increased its Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares by 7.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 29,812,459 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,997,100 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. which are valued at $30,408,708. In the same vein, Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,329,583 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,856,074 shares and is now valued at $13,113,195. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.