Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)?

The shares of 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on October 24, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $18.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 8×8 Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Sell rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on July 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18.50. Rosenblatt was of a view that EGHT is Neutral in its latest report on July 24, 2019. Needham thinks that EGHT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.51.

The shares of the company added by 0.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.8201 while ending the day at $18.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a 12.7% incline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. EGHT had ended its last session trading at $18.08. 8×8 Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 EGHT 52-week low price stands at $16.50 while its 52-week high price is $26.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The 8×8 Inc. generated 165.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.67%. 8×8 Inc. has the potential to record -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $56. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.34% to reach $61.88/share. It started the day trading at $57.02 and traded between $56.40 and $56.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTLT’s 50-day SMA is 51.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.72. The stock has a high of $58.38 for the year while the low is $29.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.78%, as 4.93M EGHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.12% of Catalent Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 57.85, while the P/B ratio is 5.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 656.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more CTLT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -201,527 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,696,945 shares of CTLT, with a total valuation of $1,180,014,171. Henderson Global Investors Ltd. meanwhile sold more CTLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $864,275,105 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Catalent Inc. shares by 0.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,468,489 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 96,981 shares of Catalent Inc. which are valued at $700,226,743. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Catalent Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 107,251 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,990,038 shares and is now valued at $623,362,076. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Catalent Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.