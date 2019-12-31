Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)?

The shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $20 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tallgrass Energy LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on July 17, 2019, to Neutral the TGE stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on February 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TGE is Underperform in its latest report on January 11, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that TGE is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $22.10 while ending the day at $22.10. During the trading session, a total of 8.6 million shares were traded which represents a -132.47% decline from the average session volume which is 3.7 million shares. TGE had ended its last session trading at $22.11. Tallgrass Energy LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 TGE 52-week low price stands at $14.28 while its 52-week high price is $25.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tallgrass Energy LP generated 15.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.0%. Tallgrass Energy LP has the potential to record 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on June 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.37% to reach $24.19/share. It started the day trading at $22.35 and traded between $21.80 and $22.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AU’s 50-day SMA is 20.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.60. The stock has a high of $23.85 for the year while the low is $11.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.71%, as 7.85M TGE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.03% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.46, while the P/B ratio is 3.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more AU shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 590,201 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,018,934 shares of AU, with a total valuation of $514,440,503. BlackRock Investment Management (… meanwhile bought more AU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $269,894,190 worth of shares.

Similarly, Paulson & Co., Inc. decreased its AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,782,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited which are valued at $243,376,896. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 665,720 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,948,916 shares and is now valued at $227,507,361. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.