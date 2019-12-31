Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV), SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)?

The shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2018. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spark Networks SE, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2018, to Buy the LOV stock while also putting a $17 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.70.

The shares of the company added by 6.15% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.21 while ending the day at $4.49. During the trading session, a total of 828054.0 shares were traded which represents a -287.92% decline from the average session volume which is 213460.0 shares. LOV had ended its last session trading at $4.23. Spark Networks SE debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 LOV 52-week low price stands at $4.04 while its 52-week high price is $17.64.

Spark Networks SE has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.18% to reach $19.44/share. It started the day trading at $8.55 and traded between $8.19 and $8.22 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $21.10 for the year while the low is $7.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.18%, as 22.35M LOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.61% of SmileDirectClub Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.48%.

BlackRock Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more SDC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,802,207 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of SmileDirectClub Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.