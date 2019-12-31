Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT), Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 385.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.45% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.70 while ending the day at $1.95. During the trading session, a total of 2.14 million shares were traded which represents a -178.72% decline from the average session volume which is 767630.0 shares. PT had ended its last session trading at $2.13. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 PT 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $13.50.

The Pintec Technology Holdings Limited generated 33.22 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is now rated as Perform. Exane BNP Paribas also rated BYND as Reiterated on November 20, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that BYND could surge by 32.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $75.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.97% to reach $109.54/share. It started the day trading at $75.95 and traded between $73.60 and $74.15 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $239.71 for the year while the low is $45.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.66%, as 8.50M PT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.05% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BYND shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 172,336 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,222,423 shares of BYND, with a total valuation of $101,412,212. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BYND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,379,702 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jefferies Investment Advisers LLC increased its Beyond Meat Inc. shares by 66.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 249,750 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 99,750 shares of Beyond Meat Inc. which are valued at $20,719,260. In the same vein, Federated Global Investment Manag… increased its Beyond Meat Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 85,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 228,508 shares and is now valued at $18,957,024. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Beyond Meat Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.