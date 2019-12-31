Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)?

The shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on August 12, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Livent Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $10. Citigroup was of a view that LTHM is Neutral in its latest report on April 15, 2019. Gabelli & Co thinks that LTHM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.54 while ending the day at $8.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a 34.02% incline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. LTHM had ended its last session trading at $8.66. Livent Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 LTHM 52-week low price stands at $5.49 while its 52-week high price is $14.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Livent Corporation generated 23.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -91.67%. Livent Corporation has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $135. SVB Leerink also rated BLUE as Upgrade on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $119 suggesting that BLUE could surge by 38.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $88.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.96% to reach $142.94/share. It started the day trading at $88.58 and traded between $85.019 and $87.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLUE’s 50-day SMA is 82.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 113.84. The stock has a high of $163.43 for the year while the low is $71.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.91%, as 8.61M LTHM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.77% of bluebird bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more BLUE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -490,098 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,709,690 shares of BLUE, with a total valuation of $624,022,309. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more BLUE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $605,567,179 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its bluebird bio Inc. shares by 1.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,773,083 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 96,656 shares of bluebird bio Inc. which are valued at $548,213,338. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its bluebird bio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 407,276 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,607,206 shares and is now valued at $453,847,254. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of bluebird bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.