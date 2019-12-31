Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)?

The shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $120 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exact Sciences Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $135. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on October 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 127. Oppenheimer was of a view that EXAS is Outperform in its latest report on September 26, 2019. Goldman thinks that EXAS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 120.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $123.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.37% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $91.1836 while ending the day at $91.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a 31.39% incline from the average session volume which is 2.1 million shares. EXAS had ended its last session trading at $94.10. Exact Sciences Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 EXAS 52-week low price stands at $59.57 while its 52-week high price is $123.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Exact Sciences Corporation generated 1.03 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.94%. Exact Sciences Corporation has the potential to record -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.88% to reach $20.65/share. It started the day trading at $18.28 and traded between $17.9792 and $18.05 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $19.58 for the year while the low is $13.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.88%, as 11.64M EXAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.22% of Avantor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.68% over the last six months.

This move now sees The New Mountain Vantage Advisers LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 110,477,989 shares of AVTR, with a total valuation of $1,892,487,952. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile bought more AVTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,340,329,638 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Avantor Inc. shares by 4.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 55,517,072 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,537,637 shares of Avantor Inc. which are valued at $951,007,443. In the same vein, The Public Sector Pension Investm… increased its Avantor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,389,119 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,389,119 shares and is now valued at $417,785,608. Following these latest developments, around 4.77% of Avantor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.