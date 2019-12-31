Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)?

The shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2018. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Denbury Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on December 06, 2018, to Equal-Weight the DNR stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2018. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $4. Mizuho was of a view that DNR is Neutral in its latest report on October 06, 2016. Barclays thinks that DNR is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 10, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.38.

The shares of the company added by 0.72% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.38 while ending the day at $1.40. During the trading session, a total of 10.83 million shares were traded which represents a 6.99% incline from the average session volume which is 11.64 million shares. DNR had ended its last session trading at $1.39. Denbury Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $735.78 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.05, with a beta of 3.52. Denbury Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 DNR 52-week low price stands at $0.87 while its 52-week high price is $2.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Denbury Resources Inc. generated 514000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Denbury Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.47% to reach $13.86/share. It started the day trading at $12.74 and traded between $12.56 and $12.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLEX’s 50-day SMA is 11.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.58. The stock has a high of $12.87 for the year while the low is $7.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.48%, as 9.96M DNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.88% of Flex Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more FLEX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -602,105 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 76,887,539 shares of FLEX, with a total valuation of $912,655,088. Victory Capital Management, Inc. … meanwhile bought more FLEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $291,236,622 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Flex Ltd. shares by 8.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,619,251 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,733,977 shares of Flex Ltd. which are valued at $268,490,509. In the same vein, Henderson Global Investors Ltd. increased its Flex Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,430 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,288,704 shares and is now valued at $240,826,916. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Flex Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.