Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)?

The shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Costco Wholesale Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on October 04, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $315. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on October 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 320. Gordon Haskett was of a view that COST is Accumulate in its latest report on September 20, 2019. Bernstein thinks that COST is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $309.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.43.

The shares of the company added by 0.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $293.66 while ending the day at $295.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a 39.58% incline from the average session volume which is 2.01 million shares. COST had ended its last session trading at $294.11. Costco Wholesale Corporation currently has a market cap of $129.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.24, with a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 COST 52-week low price stands at $199.59 while its 52-week high price is $307.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Costco Wholesale Corporation generated 9.03 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.18%. Costco Wholesale Corporation has the potential to record 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at First Analysis Sec published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Wedbush also rated SMAR as Downgrade on November 11, 2019, with its price target of $42 suggesting that SMAR could surge by 16.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.29% to reach $52.08/share. It started the day trading at $45.00 and traded between $43.11 and $43.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMAR’s 50-day SMA is 41.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.76. The stock has a high of $55.79 for the year while the low is $22.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.79%, as 9.10M COST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.48% of Smartsheet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more SMAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 149.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 7,610,261 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,686,199 shares of SMAR, with a total valuation of $601,706,419. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SMAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $377,649,280 worth of shares.

Similarly, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its Smartsheet Inc. shares by 11.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,594,225 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 563,954 shares of Smartsheet Inc. which are valued at $265,334,092. In the same vein, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its Smartsheet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,163,474 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,418,474 shares and is now valued at $209,568,222. Following these latest developments, around 5.40% of Smartsheet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.