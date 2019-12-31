Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)?

The shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Needham in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $64. The stock was given Sell rating by UBS in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. HSBC Securities was of a view that CTSH is Hold in its latest report on July 23, 2019. Argus thinks that CTSH is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.82% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $61.39 while ending the day at $61.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a 42.94% incline from the average session volume which is 2.69 million shares. CTSH had ended its last session trading at $62.16. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation currently has a market cap of $33.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.98, with a beta of 1.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 CTSH 52-week low price stands at $56.73 while its 52-week high price is $74.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation generated 2.34 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has the potential to record 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on September 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.32% to reach $34.54/share. It started the day trading at $30.41 and traded between $29.55 and $29.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BYD’s 50-day SMA is 28.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.94. The stock has a high of $31.80 for the year while the low is $19.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.20%, as 6.89M CTSH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.00% of Boyd Gaming Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.88, while the P/B ratio is 2.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 922.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BYD shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 417,710 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,331,029 shares of BYD, with a total valuation of $274,425,563. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more BYD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $217,748,081 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Boyd Gaming Corporation shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,196,354 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 43,195 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation which are valued at $211,644,771. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Boyd Gaming Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 253,499 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,812,785 shares and is now valued at $170,954,007. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Boyd Gaming Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.