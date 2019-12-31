Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET), Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 176.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.30.

The shares of the company added by 12.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.58 while ending the day at $5.17. During the trading session, a total of 3.15 million shares were traded which represents a 26.82% incline from the average session volume which is 4.31 million shares. XNET had ended its last session trading at $4.60. Xunlei Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 XNET 52-week low price stands at $1.87 while its 52-week high price is $7.20.

The Xunlei Limited generated 162.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on August 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.56% to reach $10.52/share. It started the day trading at $8.98 and traded between $8.905 and $8.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBD’s 50-day SMA is 8.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.77. The stock has a high of $10.04 for the year while the low is $7.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.68%, as 28.78M XNET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.44% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.79, while the P/B ratio is 1.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd. bought more BBD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd. purchasing 1,880,262 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 102,081,889 shares of BBD, with a total valuation of $801,342,829. Fisher Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more BBD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $397,095,994 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Banco Bradesco S.A. shares by 5.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 39,952,188 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,485,054 shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. which are valued at $313,624,676. In the same vein, Itau USA Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Banco Bradesco S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,101,009 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 37,536,115 shares and is now valued at $294,658,503. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.