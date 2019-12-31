Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV), Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI)?

The shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on August 01, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telefonica Brasil S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on June 04, 2019. Goldman was of a view that VIV is Neutral in its latest report on April 03, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that VIV is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.21% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.33 while ending the day at $14.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -33.02% decline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. VIV had ended its last session trading at $14.39. Telefonica Brasil S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 VIV 52-week low price stands at $10.73 while its 52-week high price is $14.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Telefonica Brasil S.A. generated 1.15 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -64.29%. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has the potential to record 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) is now rated as Sector Perform. Goldman also rated PEGI as Downgrade on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that PEGI could down by -0.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.33% to reach $26.63/share. It started the day trading at $26.79 and traded between $26.65 and $26.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PEGI’s 50-day SMA is 27.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.77. The stock has a high of $28.50 for the year while the low is $18.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.22%, as 3.03M VIV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.07% of Pattern Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.07% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Public Sector Pension Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,341,025 shares of PEGI, with a total valuation of $257,065,008. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PEGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $255,805,087 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Priv… decreased its Pattern Energy Group Inc. shares by 1.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,889,725 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -121,286 shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc. which are valued at $217,125,232. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Pattern Energy Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 426,661 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,471,196 shares and is now valued at $178,087,314. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Pattern Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.