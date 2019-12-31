Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG), HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)?

The shares of NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on September 06, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $49 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NRG Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2019, to Equal-Weight the NRG stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $45. Citigroup was of a view that NRG is Neutral in its latest report on July 30, 2018. UBS thinks that NRG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.32.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $39.01 while ending the day at $39.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a 44.53% incline from the average session volume which is 2.58 million shares. NRG had ended its last session trading at $39.23. NRG Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.61, with a beta of 0.75. NRG 52-week low price stands at $32.63 while its 52-week high price is $43.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.88 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NRG Energy Inc. generated 277.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 93.09%. NRG Energy Inc. has the potential to record 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on September 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.27% to reach $71.75/share. It started the day trading at $63.70 and traded between $62.79 and $62.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HDB’s 50-day SMA is 61.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.21. The stock has a high of $65.76 for the year while the low is $47.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.32%, as 6.11M NRG shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 121.62, while the P/B ratio is 20.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more HDB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -21.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -6,175,442 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,180,726 shares of HDB, with a total valuation of $1,431,409,831. WCM Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more HDB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,322,591,325 worth of shares.

Similarly, GQG Partners LLC decreased its HDFC Bank Limited shares by 7.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,891,988 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,386,372 shares of HDFC Bank Limited which are valued at $1,104,830,259. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its HDFC Bank Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,809 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,882,663 shares and is now valued at $980,754,440.