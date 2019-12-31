Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)?

The shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $192 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Honeywell International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 04, 2019. Gordon Haskett was of a view that HON is Buy in its latest report on October 12, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that HON is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $175.76 while ending the day at $176.42. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a 38.4% incline from the average session volume which is 2.63 million shares. HON had ended its last session trading at $176.48. Honeywell International Inc. currently has a market cap of $126.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.46, with a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HON 52-week low price stands at $129.07 while its 52-week high price is $183.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Honeywell International Inc. generated 10.91 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.17%. Honeywell International Inc. has the potential to record 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Cowen also rated STX as Reiterated on September 20, 2019, with its price target of $51 suggesting that STX could down by -6.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.49% to reach $55.91/share. It started the day trading at $59.67 and traded between $58.8845 and $59.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STX’s 50-day SMA is 58.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.79. The stock has a high of $60.83 for the year while the low is $36.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.45%, as 14.85M HON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.96% of Seagate Technology plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.37, while the P/B ratio is 8.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ValueAct Capital Management LP bought more STX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ValueAct Capital Management LP purchasing 3,293 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,557,653 shares of STX, with a total valuation of $1,883,360,731. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more STX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,696,775,448 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Seagate Technology plc shares by 3.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,674,781 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -709,005 shares of Seagate Technology plc which are valued at $1,353,230,930. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its Seagate Technology plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,568,657 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,509,614 shares and is now valued at $1,283,693,764. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Seagate Technology plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.