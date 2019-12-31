Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)?

The shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Aegis Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 30, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $300 price target. Aegis Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Facebook Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Buy the FB stock while also putting a $270 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. Piper Jaffray was of a view that FB is Overweight in its latest report on December 03, 2019. Daiwa Securities thinks that FB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 250.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.77% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $203.9001 while ending the day at $204.41. During the trading session, a total of 10.49 million shares were traded which represents a 23.0% incline from the average session volume which is 13.63 million shares. FB had ended its last session trading at $208.10. Facebook Inc. currently has a market cap of $582.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.82, with a beta of 1.06. Facebook Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.70 FB 52-week low price stands at $128.56 while its 52-week high price is $208.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Facebook Inc. generated 15.98 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.26%. Facebook Inc. has the potential to record 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Morgan Stanley also rated VICI as Upgrade on August 26, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that VICI could surge by 9.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.16% to reach $27.96/share. It started the day trading at $25.30 and traded between $25.10 and $25.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VICI’s 50-day SMA is 24.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.71. The stock has a high of $25.54 for the year while the low is $18.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 55.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.58%, as 55.60M FB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.17% of VICI Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.82, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.32%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VICI shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 14,418,501 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 54,805,892 shares of VICI, with a total valuation of $1,355,349,709. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more VICI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,282,479,871 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pacific Investment Management Co…. decreased its VICI Properties Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 28,413,319 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of VICI Properties Inc. which are valued at $702,661,379. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its VICI Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,181,099 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,352,848 shares and is now valued at $602,245,931. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of VICI Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.