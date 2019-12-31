Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)?

The shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Outperform the CRSP stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $64. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on July 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72. ROTH Capital was of a view that CRSP is Buy in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that CRSP is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $77.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 137.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.32% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $60.88 while ending the day at $61.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a -40.24% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. CRSP had ended its last session trading at $66.01. CRISPR Therapeutics AG debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.30 CRSP 52-week low price stands at $26.00 while its 52-week high price is $74.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CRISPR Therapeutics AG generated 629.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 138.33%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has the potential to record 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. Stifel also rated W as Reiterated on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $110 suggesting that W could surge by 17.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $92.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.80% to reach $108.30/share. It started the day trading at $91.935 and traded between $88.46 and $89.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that W’s 50-day SMA is 89.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 125.76. The stock has a high of $173.72 for the year while the low is $78.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.41%, as 20.02M CRSP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.80% of Wayfair Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more W shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 111,946 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,661,222 shares of W, with a total valuation of $820,430,972. Spruce House Investment Managemen… meanwhile bought more W shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $594,440,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Wayfair Inc. shares by 2.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,423,193 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 148,486 shares of Wayfair Inc. which are valued at $460,537,550. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Wayfair Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,754 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,989,311 shares and is now valued at $338,772,290. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Wayfair Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.