Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)?

The shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $50 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Campbell Soup Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Outperform the CPB stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on September 04, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CPB is Underperform in its latest report on June 14, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that CPB is worth In-line rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $49.08 while ending the day at $49.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a 34.12% incline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. CPB had ended its last session trading at $49.46. Campbell Soup Company currently has a market cap of $14.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.35, with a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CPB 52-week low price stands at $32.03 while its 52-week high price is $49.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Campbell Soup Company generated 61.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.28%. Campbell Soup Company has the potential to record 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on September 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Robert W. Baird also rated INMD as Initiated on September 03, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that INMD could surge by 15.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.28% to reach $45.50/share. It started the day trading at $39.3799 and traded between $37.51 and $38.52 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $58.76 for the year while the low is $13.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.15%, as 1.99M CPB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.72% of InMode Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.57, while the P/B ratio is 7.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.18%.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. meanwhile bought more INMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,330,000 worth of shares.