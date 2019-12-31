Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)?

The shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Midstream Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on August 28, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Citigroup was of a view that AM is Buy in its latest report on May 28, 2019. Raymond James thinks that AM is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.68% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.02 while ending the day at $7.34. During the trading session, a total of 8.27 million shares were traded which represents a -20.15% decline from the average session volume which is 6.88 million shares. AM had ended its last session trading at $7.39. Antero Midstream Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AM 52-week low price stands at $4.26 while its 52-week high price is $14.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 74.36%. Antero Midstream Corporation has the potential to record 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.11% to reach $8.82/share. It started the day trading at $6.01 and traded between $5.78 and $5.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGI’s 50-day SMA is 5.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.68. The stock has a high of $7.78 for the year while the low is $3.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.99%, as 7.49M AM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.58% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more AGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -1,149,098 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,220,248 shares of AGI, with a total valuation of $245,058,806. Templeton Investment Counsel LLC meanwhile bought more AGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,349,675 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Alamos Gold Inc. shares by 40.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,529,931 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,315,860 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. which are valued at $65,374,709. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Alamos Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 209,093 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,403,772 shares and is now valued at $58,989,387. Following these latest developments, around 0.24% of Alamos Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.